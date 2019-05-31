US woman beaten unconscious on vacation in Dominican Republic

(KRON/CNN) — A Delaware woman says she wants to give a warning to people traveling to the Dominican Republic, or anywhere unfamiliar, after she says she was brutally attacked on vacation

Tammy Lawrence-Daly says she was attacked while on her own resort in the Dominican Republic.

“I’ll never forget the last breath I took because it had some water in it. And I just remember … I’m never gonna see my kids again never going to see my husband again and they’re never gonna find me here,” she said.

Tammy is talking about how her picture-perfect vacation in the Dominican Republic quickly turned into a tragic nightmare for her and her husband Christopher Daley.

“It’s very difficult, very difficult reliving … the fear, the blame, I feel so guilty. I blame myself,” she said.

Tammy and her husband were on a couples trip with their best friends at Majestic Elegance Resort in January in Punta Cana.

She says she went downstairs on the property to buy a snack when she says a man wearing a “Resort Maintenance” hat and shirt strangled and beat her.

She posted photographs on Facebook showing her in the hospital bed in the Dominican Republic.

She suffered a broken nose, fractured eye socket, nerve damage throughout her head, and her entire mouth had to be sewn back together.

Her disappearance lasted eight hours.

She says she was left in an underground crawl space with rocks and wastewater.

The next morning, she screamed for help.

Staff went down and found her.

Her husband was in disbelief.

“When we first found her at the infirmary, it was unreal. I just lost control,” he said.

The couple tried to sue the resort, but their case went nowhere.

Tammy now leaves the message for others.

“To be aware, to be safe, and be smart,” she said.

A manager at the resort said she wasn’t aware of Tammy’s case.

No other managers have yet to respond.

