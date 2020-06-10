US Navy to ban Confederate battle flags from all bases, ships and aircrafts

WASHINGTON (WTRF) – The United States Navy is joining the Marines in their ban of Confederate battle flags.
Confederate battle flag displays will be prohibited from all bases, ships, aircrafts and submarines. Chief of Naval Operations, Michael A. Gilday, directed his staff to begin preparing an order on Tuesday.
According to a tweet by the Chief of Naval Operations, the order is being implemented to ensure ‘unit cohesion’ and to ‘uphold the Navy’s core values.’
LATEST POSTS:
- Plaintiffs fold hand in Texas state court lawsuit seeking expansion of voting by mail during coronavirus
- Texas Tech announces plans to return to campus
- CrossFit founder resigns after backlash over George Floyd tweet
- WATCH LIVE: City of Amarillo COVID-19 Zoom meeting 6/10/2020
- ‘Stop the pain,’ a brother of George Floyd tells Congress