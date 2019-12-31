US Department of Labor investigation claims minimum wage, overtime, child labor violations at West Texas restaurant

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor shows a local restaurant chain allegedly violated the Fair Labor Standards Act’s (FLSA) minimum wage and overtime requirements.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division’s (WHD) investigation claims The Plaza Restaurant locations in Lubbock, Amarillo, Borger, Dumas, and Pampa, found the employer deducted from employees’ wages or accepted cash payments to pay for required uniforms.

WHD officials said this practice resulted in violations when those deductions or payments reduced employees’ wages below the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

WHD also said the employer “systemically violated FLSA overtime provisions when it failed to pay salaried cooks overtime when they worked more than 40 hours in a workweek,” and “violated FLSA child labor provisions by permitting 14- and 15-year-old employees to work more than 8 hours on a non-school day, more than 3 hours on a day when school was in session, and later than the permitted evening hours.”

Officials also claim the employer failed to keep records of the number of hours employees worked, as the FLSA requires. The division also found that the employer failed to provide the general notice required by the Family and Medical Leave Act.

After the investigation, the restaurant chain paid $44,621 in back wages to 570. The WHD assessed the employer $13,420 in civil money penalties for child labor violations of the FLSA.

More from MyHighPlains.com: