US-Canada drug import plan worries

Drug industry urged to act soon to prevent amid US plan to import Canadian prescription drugs

(FOX NEWS) – There is worry among Canadian lobbyists amid the trump administration’s plan to import prescription drugs from up north.

They fear there is simply not enough of some medication to support the demands of two-countries.

A US initiative is looking start a pilot program allowing imports of cheaper prescription medications.

Canadian pharmaceutical lobbies are asking the government not to wait for shortages that would jeopardize its supply.

They warn if the government relied on reactive measures it could limit canadians access to affordable drugs.

Some groups have gone as far as to insist the Canada government ban all drug exports.