Semi-truck lost its cargo at US 87 southbound at US 60 split

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A semi-truck lost its cargo near Canyon, Texas, after it tried to clear the underpass on US 87 southbound at the US 60 split.
UPDATE: 3:16p.m. The Canyon Police Department said the road has been re-opened.
