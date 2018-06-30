Urns Containing Remains of Amarillo Woman's Family Members Stolen Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Within a year and a half, a local woman lost her grandfather, sister, and mother. This month she said she experienced the loss again, this time on a grander scale.

The urns holding their ashes were stolen from her home.

Who would steal not one but three urns?

It's the question Sasha Hicks and the Amarillo Police Department are still trying answer after her home was burglarized two Sundays ago.

She said the people or person responsible took miscellaneous items like her TV, used hair products, her clothes and her one-year-old son's clothes and shoes.

She said they can all be replaced, but the ashes of her sister, mom and grandfather can't.

Hicks told us they were her comfort, and right now she doesn't feel comfortable in her own home with them being gone.

She believes the suspect's targeted attack on her home was personal, and by taking the urns she said he or she wanted to hit her where it hurts.

"You know I've said if I don't get them back... Just the thought of not getting them back is killing me," said Hicks. "If I don't get them back, I can live with the fact that I've exhausted all my options to get them back, but that's not going to keep me from wanting them back."

APD said detectives are investigating the case but at this point, they have not found a suspect.

Cpl. Hilton told us this is not a theft they see very often. In fact, he calls it rare. He told us when they see burglaries they see electronic items and other valuable items stolen, but nothing this personal.

Hicks told us the person who did it must have worn gloves because police could not get any fingerprints from the scene.

Cpl. Hilton said if your tip to Amarillo Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, it could lead to a reward of up to $300.