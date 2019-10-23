Urban Meyer rumors pick up in Jerry’s World

Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate if it’s more likely Jason Garrett leads the Cowboys to the NFC title game or Urban Meyer becomes the next head coach in Dallas. Plus, who is going to lead the MVP race after Week 8?

