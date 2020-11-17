Upshur County deputy wounded in shoutout with man who opened fire on law officers trying to arrest him

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Upshur County Sheriff’s deputy was wounded in a shootout with a suspect who had earlier opened fire at convenience store.

The deputy, was treated and released from Longview Medical Center, Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb said in a news release.

The suspect also was wounded in the shootout involving law officers and is being treated at Longview Medical Center.

At about 1:40 a.m. Monday, Gilmer P.D. officers and Upshur County Sheriff’s deputies rushed to the CEFCO at U.S. Highway 271 and State Highway 300 in Gilmer after receiving reports of shots fired.

Someone fired several shots inside and outside the store “with several rounds being shot in the direction of people,” said information from Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb.

No one at the store was injured, his news release said.

Law officers spotted the shooter’s vehicle traveling south on Highway 300 going toward Longview, which set off a chase that extended from Upshur County into northern Gregg County, the sheriff said.

During the chase, the suspect opened fire on officers in pursuit, he said.

The suspect initially alluded capture but a short time later when law officers approached the person’s residence, the suspect opened fire again, striking the vehicle of an Upshur County deputy, the sheriff said.

Law officers from multiple agencies blocked roads leading to the person’s residence.

At about 5 a.m., the suspect went to where law officers had gathered nearby and opened fire again setting off a shootout, the sheriff said. This is when the deputy and suspect were hit by gunfire.

The identity of the suspect was not immediately released.

The Texas Rangers are in charge of the investigation, the sheriff said. Multiple charges are expected to be filed against the suspect.