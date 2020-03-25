Upshur County confirms first case, total number jumps to 26 in East Texas

UPSHUR, Texas (KETK) – The Upshur County Emergency Office confirmed its first case of COVID-19.
The case was reported on Sunday, March 22.
The patient is in self-quarantine and officials believe it is travel-based. No other information has been given.
That brings the total amount of cases in East Texas to 26 with one death in Smith County.
- Smith County – 16
- Morris County – 1
- Cass County – 1
- Van Zant – 1
- Gregg County – 1
- Rusk County – 2
- Bowie County – 1
- Hopkins County – 1
- Nacogdoches County – 1
- Upshur County – 1