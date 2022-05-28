LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Saturday afternoon issued an update to the search for a missing woman, saying Judy Mann, 76, was found safe.

LPD released a statement Saturday morning saying officers were searching for her and then a Silver Alert was also issued.

While she was missing, the following was a statement issued by LPD:

The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for 76-year-old Judy Mann who was last seen between 4-8 a.m. in the 6500 block of 88th Street.

Mann is described as a white female with gray hair and brown eyes. She is 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She uses a walker, has a small, portable oxygen tank with her, and may be wearing a purple jacket. Mann is diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone who sees Mann or has information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.