UPDATE: Volunteers help dogs rescued from hoarding

AMARILLO,Texas (KAMR/KCIT)-Last week, Randall County Animal Control seized more than 35 dogs from a single trailer at Catalpa Trailer Park.

Now many of these dogs are starting over with the help of local rescues and community effort.

“Everybody’s doing great. We’ve got a lot of people stepping up for the fosters,” Rraven Springs, a volunteer at Gracie’s Project, stated.

Gracie’s Project opened their doors to the dogs rescued from what volunteers called “deplorable conditions.”

Not knowing the conditions of all the dogs they decided to take on what would be their biggest project to date.

“Just disgusting. You had feces everywhere, urine, infested with fleas,” Springs said.

Some dogs were covered in fleas, had skin infections and a few were pregnant.

According to volunteers one of the hardest things to overcome will be their lack of socialization.

“A lot of coaxing, a lot of treats, to get them to warm up to people and get them to understand what some good attention is,” Springs explained.

People offered to give their attention at Hope Veterinary Animal Clinic to help out where they could. The amount that showed up surprised volunteers.

“It’s a little overwhelming sometimes to get so many people in such a small room but we just find something for them to do,” Springs said.

Community volunteers assisted in cleaning kennels and spent one-on-one time with a dog to show them a kinder side of humanity.

Fosters are still needed for many of the dogs and although they are able to be fostered, because the investigation is still ongoing they will not be able to be adopted out just yet.

If you are considering being a volunteer all you have to do is be at least 18 years old and be willing to help.

For those who can not donate your time the rescue said they are always in need of supplies.

Some supplies needed are cleaning products, towels, collars, leashes, dog food, and donations to help cover medical expenses.