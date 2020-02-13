Update to Tuesday night’s multiple shootings

Amarillo Police need your help finding suspects in three shootings that happened last night.

Police were called to the Toot ‘n Totum in the 2300 block of Dumas Drive just after 8 P.M.

Police say two victims had been shot in Thompson Park.

Neither had life-threatening injuries.

The second call was for shots fired just a few minutes later in the 2500 block of North Wilson.

A 19-year-old man was found a few blocks away with non-life threatening injuries.

The third shooting took place at D & T Food Mart in the 1700 block of northeast 24th.

According to APD, a witness said a male subject was in the parking lot and fired several rounds from a gun into the air, but no one was injured

Anyone with information relating to any of these three cases is asked to contact the APD violent crimes unit.