Update to Randall County Courthouse Master Plan Approved
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Randall County Commissioners voted to accept grant money to update the Randall County Courthouse Master Plan.
The grant was offered by the Texas Historical Commission for $50,000.
Updating that master plan will allow Randall County to stay in the Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation program, according to Randall County Judge Ernie Houdashell.
Judge Houdashell said they felt like they needed to stay in the program because it might provide other help when it comes to preservation.
That resolution passed with a four to one vote.
