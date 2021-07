LEVELLAND, Texas – Levelland Police identified a suspect Thursday, July 15 just before midnight as Omar Soto-Chavira, 22.

Officials said he shot and killed Lubbock County Sheriff’s Sergeant Josh Bartlett. Officials said he was also responsible for wounding four more officers during an armed standoff that started just after 1:00 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of 10th Street.

Soto-Chavira was taken to a Lubbock hospital shortly after surrendering himself to authorities.