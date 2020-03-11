UPDATE: Officer killed in shooting in Hot Springs, Arkansas, police say

UPDATE:

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Police say the officer was killed in the shooting in Hot Springs.

Brent Scrimshire was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Kenwood St. Police ask for thoughts and prayers for the department and Officer Scrimshire’s family.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Police have confirmed that the officer involved in the shooting was shot as well as the suspect involved.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office tweeted out about the situation in Hot Springs.

We have not yet confirmed information about the officer involved in the shooting.