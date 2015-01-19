Update: Murder Suicide in Double Shooting in Amarillo

- UPDATE -- The Amarillo Police have released new information in the Friday night shooting.



Officials says that Joe Martinez shot and killed Monica Barrientos then shot and killed himself.



AMARILLO -- Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead late Friday night.

Around 11:45 p.m. officers were called to the 500 block of SE 13th and Lincoln on shots fired and a female screaming.

When they arrived, police say they saw a man pointing something at him, believed to be a pistol.

Police say the armed man then disappeared behind some vehicles.

Shortly after he disappeared, gunshots were heard.

Additional officers were called in for back up.

Officers say the armed man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

They also found a woman dead inside a home in the 500 block of SE 13th with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The man has been identified at Joe Angel Martinez Jr. 38.

The female has been identified as Monica Barrientos, 29.



Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Amarillo Special Crimes at 378-9468.

