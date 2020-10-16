Update: Man killed in fiery car crash in Far East El Paso was a Fort Bliss soldier

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Fort Bliss officials confirmed Tuesday night that the man killed in a crash in Far East El Paso early Sunday morning was a Fort Bliss soldier.

Capt. Malcolm X. Perry, 27, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Perry was assigned to the 123rd Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division. He was an Army Logistics Officer and joined from Virginia in May 2015.

“Capt. Perry recently took command of Bravo Company and was selected to be a Company Commander for his passion for leadership and expertise,” said Lt. Col. Gilberto Escobedo, 123rd Brigade Support Battalion Commander. “He embodied what we ask of young leaders in today’s Army, and it was my pleasure to serve with him and to experience his devotion to service to his fellow man and his attitude of present leadership. His service to this Division, the Army and our Nation will not be forgotten.”

Perry had been stationed at Fort Bliss since March 2020. His awards include an Army

Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Global

War on Terror Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and an Overseas

Service Ribbon.

Earlier:

A 23-year-old man accused of causing a fatal crash early Sunday morning was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder.

Richard Mustapha Sennessie was arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

The El Paso Police Department said 27-year-old Malcolm Xavier Perry died in the crash, which occurred at 5:50 a.m. Sunday at N. Zaragoza Road and John Hayes Street in Far East El Paso.

According to investigators, the crash resulted from an aggravated assault when Sennessie intentionally rammed the Jeep Wrangler he was driving into the Audi that Perry was driving, causing him to crash.

Sennessie fled the scene after the crash. Perry died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

