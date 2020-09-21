UPDATE: Lafayette couple among four killed in Sunday plane crash near Waco, Texas

UPDATE: The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed with KLFY the identities of the four people who were killed in a plane crash Sunday near Waco.

Sgt. Erik Burse identified the deceased as: 59-year-old Kenneth Hicks and 59-year-old Missy Lynn Hicks of Lafayette. And, 59-year-old Phillip Ackal and 58-year-old Pauline Ackal of Natchitoches, Louisiana.

There were no survivors, Burse said.

LEON COUNTY – The four passengers of a single-engine airplane died Sunday morning after crashing near the Hilltop Lakes Stables.

Stables Manager Greg Nelson says the crash happened in an open field and didn’t hit any structure.

The Piper PA-46 aircraft departed from Horseshoe Bay, Texas at 9:59 a.m. and was scheduled to land at Natchitoches, Louisiana at 11:44 a.m. but crashed about 50 minutes after departing in Hilltop Lakes.

Right now State Troopers are on scene waiting for the NTSB and FAA to begin their investigation.

According to the FAA, the plane is registered out of Lafayette, Louisiana, and was built in 1984.

The owner is KMAC BRAVO, LLC.