UPDATE: Hundreds gather in Richmond for second night of protests

by: Tyler Thrasher

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The crowd is picking up momentum in Richmond for the second night of protests surrounding the death of George Floyd.

Last night, peaceful protests turned into riots that left many parts of the city vandalized.

Hundreds began to march along Broad & Belvidere holding signs and chanting on Saturday evening.

This will continue to be updated as the story develops.

