UPDATE: Brother, sister arrested for East Texas teenager’s murder after street fight

UPDATE (KETK, 10:50 A.M) – Texarkana police have taken a brother and sister into custody on murder charges from the shooting of a teenage boy following a street fight.

According to Texarkana police, Demarious Taylor, 20, of Ashdown Arkansas and his sister, Bosnia Taylor, 21, were taken into custody for the shooting. Both are from Arkansas.

16-year-old Notorious Crabtree was found dead from a gunshot wound to the chest at the intersection of Westlawn Drive and Meadowbrook Lane in Texarkana, Texas

Investigators learned that an altercation occurred between Bosnia Taylor and another woman in Texarkana, Arkansas, earlier Tuesday night. Bosnia Taylor then sent messages on social media saying that she wanted to fight again.

Shortly after, she arrived on Meadowbrook with seven other people, including Demarious Taylor. Witnesses said that a fight ensued between the two groups and, at some point, Bosnia Taylor allegedly told Demarious Taylor to “shoot him”.

Demarious Taylor then reportedly pulled out a pistol and fired at Crabtree, striking him once in the chest. The group fled the scene in their two vehicles.

Both have been booked into the Bi-State Jail on a $1 million bond.

Police ask that if you have information about the shooting and have not already been interviewed to contact them at 903-798-3116.

