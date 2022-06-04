EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Socorro Police Department (SPD) officials provided an update on the early morning shooting that sent five teens to the hospital.

According to SPD officials, a total of five people were injured as a result of the shooting, two critically. Officials said that one person was in custody as a result of their investigation.

SPD officials added that there were at least 50 people at what they are now calling a graduation party.

The shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the 10800 block of Thunder Road, off Horizon Boulevard in Socorro.

During the initial investigation, SPD Lt. Eddie Smith said there were no deaths to report at this time.

Initial emergency scanner reports indicate that as many as five or six patients were transferred from The Hospitals of Providence Horizon to Del Sol Medical Center and University Medical Center in El Paso to treat multiple gunshot wounds. All victims appear to be between the ages of 15 to 19 years old.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

