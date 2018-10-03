UPDATE – 3 Taken to Hospital After School Bus Crash at Sundown Lane and Washington

DPS is reporting a Canyon ISD school bus crash at Sundown lane and Washington.

Officials say the bus was traveling north on Washington when the bus hit a truck pulling a trailer. DPS reports the truck was turning into a private drive and the trailer had no lights on.

DPS reports the bus overturned after the wreck and landed on its side.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The three people on the bus (bus driver, one student, and an attendant) were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Canyon ISD issued the following statement –

A Canyon ISD bus was involved in an accident this morning. The bus driver and one student were on the bus. Although there did not appear to be injuries, the student was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

