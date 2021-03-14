Upcoming road closures for traffic signal, road repair at Soncy, Perry Ave. intersection

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Roadway improvement projects near the intersection of Soncy Road and Perry Avenue will be combined, the City of Amarillo (COA) announced.

Beginning Monday March 15, the COA Transportation and Street Departments will restrict lanes for southbound traffic at the intersection for the installation of a traffic signal. City officials also said on Tuesday March 16, northbound traffic will be altered due to restricted lanes. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction both days.

Perry Avenue will be closed Monday March 15 through Wednesday March 17, the City said, for pothole repair. Eastbound traffic will be detoured on Mosley Street to Buccola Avenue.

“The combination of the timing of these projects will allow us to greatly improve the streets in this area – and do so in reasonably short amount of time,” said COA Director of Public Works Donny Hooper. “We want to maintain and improve the safety and quality of all city streets – while limiting the potential inconvenience to motorists as much as possible.”

