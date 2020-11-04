Unseasonably warm November weather

Clear

Amarillo

48°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

47°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

50°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning. Conditions continue to be warmer than average this week, as we’ll see temperatures soaring to around 80 for this afternoon. That’s after a cool start where you’ll want a jacket at least. The sky clears out quite a bit and the breezes from yesterday are gone.

Sunny and unseasonably warm weather can be expected for the rest of the week with thankfully minor winds.

This weekend gets windy as highs start coming down a few degrees, thanks to the next upper-level low. That cooling trend continues into next week but precipitation is looking less likely.

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

