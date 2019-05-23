United We Eat: Spicy Caprese Salad

Ingredients:

4-5 tomatoes

1/3 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

2 tablespoons finely chopped red onion

1 clove garlic, finely minced

2 tablespoon minced fresh basil

1 jalapeno, chopped

1 pound fresh mozzarella cheese, diced

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Instructions:

1. Slice the tomatoes into 1/2-inch thick slices and arrange in a single layer in a large, shallow dish.

2. In a small bowl, combine oil, balsamic, honey, onion, garlic, basil, jalapeno, salt, and pepper; pour over the tomatoes in the dish.

3. Cover and marinate for 2 hours. Stir in fresh mozzarella and, if desired, additional chopped fresh herbs. Enjoy!

