United We Eat: Spicy Caprese Salad

Ingredients:

  • 4-5 tomatoes
  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped red onion
  • 1 clove garlic, finely minced
  • 2 tablespoon minced fresh basil
  • 1 jalapeno, chopped
  • 1 pound fresh mozzarella cheese, diced
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Instructions:

1. Slice the tomatoes into 1/2-inch thick slices and arrange in a single layer in a large, shallow dish.

2. In a small bowl, combine oil, balsamic, honey, onion, garlic, basil, jalapeno, salt, and pepper; pour over the tomatoes in the dish.

3. Cover and marinate for 2 hours. Stir in fresh mozzarella and, if desired, additional chopped fresh herbs. Enjoy! 

For more recipes, visit happyandnourished.com

