United We Eat: Spicy Caprese Salad
Ingredients:
- 4-5 tomatoes
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped red onion
- 1 clove garlic, finely minced
- 2 tablespoon minced fresh basil
- 1 jalapeno, chopped
- 1 pound fresh mozzarella cheese, diced
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Instructions:
1. Slice the tomatoes into 1/2-inch thick slices and arrange in a single layer in a large, shallow dish.
2. In a small bowl, combine oil, balsamic, honey, onion, garlic, basil, jalapeno, salt, and pepper; pour over the tomatoes in the dish.
3. Cover and marinate for 2 hours. Stir in fresh mozzarella and, if desired, additional chopped fresh herbs. Enjoy!
