United We Eat: Shrimp Stir Fry with Aloha Peppers

Ingredients:

1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/4 cup cornstarch

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 Aloha bell peppers

½ purple onion, sliced

1 tablespoon honey

1 cup orange juice

1/4 cup Coconut Aminos or low sodium soy sauce

Cooked brown rice or cauliflower rice

Instructions:

1. In a medium bowl, lightly toss the shrimp with the corn starch to coat. Preheat the oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Carefully add the coated shrimp to the pan and cook until almost done.

2. Remove the shrimp from the pan and add the peppers and onions. Cook for 5 minutes.

3. Carefully add the honey, orange juice, and soy sauce to the pan. Bring the liquid ingredients to a boil; add the shrimp back to the pan. The sauce should thicken and the shrimp will be cooked after three minutes. Serve over brown rice or cauliflower rice.

For more recipes visit happyandnourished.com