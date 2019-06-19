United We Eat: Roasted Berry, Whipped Goat Cheese & Sizzled Ham Crostini

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh blueberries

1 cup fresh raspberries

1 sliced loaf Good N’ Grainy bread, cut into bite-sized pieces

¼ pound ham, shaved and cut into small pieces

1 tablespoon olive oil -divided

4 oz. goat cheese

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/4 tsp salt

pinch black pepper

1 tablespoon chives –chopped, optional

1 tsp lemon zest

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 375F. Place berries on parchment lined baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes. Remove and lay to one side.

2. While berries are cooking, heat a medium skillet over medium heat; place ham in a skillet and cook until lightly browned. Remove from heat.

3. Turn oven on broil. Using about 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil, brush bread. Place on a baking sheet and broil 1-2 minutes until golden brown.

4. Place goat cheese, salt, pepper and lemon juice in a small bowl and whip until combined.

5. Spread whipped goat cheese on bread, top with roasted blueberries, sizzled ham, chives, and lemon zest.

6. Enjoy immediately.

