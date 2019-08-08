United We Eat: Egg Biscuits

Ingredients

· 4 oz turkey sausage, cooked and crumbled

· 1/2 container pico de gallo

· 3/4 cups almond flour

· 1/2 teaspoon salt

· 1/2 teaspoon pepper

· 1 teaspoon baking powder

· 3 eggs

· 1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 375.
  2. In the meantime add almond flour, salt, pepper and baking powder to a bowl and mix. Beat in eggs, then add 1/2 cup of the cheese and mix well.
  3. Add cooled sausage mixture and pico de gallo mix to combine.
  4. Place a piece of parchment paper or a silicone mat on a large cookie sheet.
  5. Place a spoonful of mixture onto prepared cookie sheet.
  6. Bake for about 10 minutes, until they are a light golden brown.
  7. Store in the refrigerator or freezer

For more great recipes, visit www.happyandnourished.com

