United We Eat: Egg Biscuits

The next time you are stuck in your pajamas and there's no food in the fridge, you don't have to settle for a bowl of cereal anymore! Whether you love BBQ, sushi, a juicy burger, or want to go the vegan route, you can now get it delivered to your door with a few taps on an app.

It's never been easier to get the food you crave delivered to your doorstep, but the convenience can hurt your wallet if you don’t choose wisely. According to research firm eMarketer, 44 million people in the U.S. expect to use delivery apps by 2020 -- and you need to know how to choose the best and save money in the process.