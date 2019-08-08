United We Eat: Egg Biscuits

Ingredients
· 4 oz turkey sausage, cooked and crumbled
· 1/2 container pico de gallo
· 3/4 cups almond flour
· 1/2 teaspoon salt
· 1/2 teaspoon pepper
· 1 teaspoon baking powder
· 3 eggs
· 1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375.
- In the meantime add almond flour, salt, pepper and baking powder to a bowl and mix. Beat in eggs, then add 1/2 cup of the cheese and mix well.
- Add cooled sausage mixture and pico de gallo mix to combine.
- Place a piece of parchment paper or a silicone mat on a large cookie sheet.
- Place a spoonful of mixture onto prepared cookie sheet.
- Bake for about 10 minutes, until they are a light golden brown.
- Store in the refrigerator or freezer
