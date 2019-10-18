United We Eat: Crunchy French Toast
Ingredients
· 4 large eggs
· 2/3 cup milk (dairy or non-dairy)
· 1 tablespoon flour
· 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
· 1/4 teaspoon salt
· 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
· 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
· 8 slices sprouted grain bread
· 2 cups crushed sprouted ancient maize flakes
· Cooking spray or butter to grease skillet
· Optional toppings: Pumpkin butter, Vanilla Greek yogurt, walnuts
Instructions
- Preheat griddle to 350 degrees F or heat a skillet over medium heat.
- Add cereal to a shallow pie dish or plate. Add all ingredients, except the bread and cereal, to a shallow dish and stir well to combine.
- Add the batter and the cereal to two separate shallow dishes. Dip each piece of bread into the egg mixture on both sides and then press gently into the cereal, flipping to coat both sides.
- Melt a small piece of butter, or spray cooking spray, in a skillet or griddle over medium heat Place the bread slices on the hot skillet and cook for a few minutes until golden on the bottom and then flip and cook on the other side.
- Serve warm with optional toppings.
