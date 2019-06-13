United We Eat: Bean & Bacon Stuffed Poblano Peppers

Ingredients:

1 bag Mexicali Rose Instant Refried Fat-Free Black Beans

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1 cup pico de gallo

3 sliced cooked bacon, crumbled

4 poblano peppers, washed

1 cup shredded cheese, such as Alehouse Cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a sheet pan with foil or parchment paper.

2. Prepare beans according to package directions; place in a medium bowl.

3. Add chili powder, cumin, pico de gallo and bacon to prepared beans and stir together.

4. Remove tops and seed pods from poblano peppers, slice down the middle length of one side.

5. Stuff one pepper with about 1/2 cup to 3/4 cup bean mixture (depending on the size of pepper) and top with ¼ shredded cheese; place on a prepared sheet pan and repeat with remaining peppers.

6. Place stuffed peppers in the oven for about 20 minutes or until skins begin to blister. Remove from oven when done.

7. Serve hot and enjoy.

For more recipes, visit happyandnourished.com.