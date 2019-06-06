United We Eat: 4 Ingredient Banana Bread

Ingredients:

1 cup oatmeal

1 cup peanut butter

4 ripe bananas, sliced

1 cup dark chocolate chips

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a loaf pan with parchment paper/ spray with nonstick cooking spray.

2. In a food processor, place oatmeal and blend until the consistency of flour.

3. Add peanut butter and banana into a food processor; blend until it all becomes a batter.

4. Remove blade from food processor; stir chocolate chips into batter.

5. Pour batter into prepared pan. Place in oven and bake for 40-50 minutes or until mixture is set.

6. Remove from oven and let cool. Once cool, slice and serve!

For more recipes, visit happyandnourished.com