United We Eat: 4 Ingredient Banana Bread
Ingredients:
- 1 cup oatmeal
- 1 cup peanut butter
- 4 ripe bananas, sliced
- 1 cup dark chocolate chips
Instructions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a loaf pan with parchment paper/ spray with nonstick cooking spray.
2. In a food processor, place oatmeal and blend until the consistency of flour.
3. Add peanut butter and banana into a food processor; blend until it all becomes a batter.
4. Remove blade from food processor; stir chocolate chips into batter.
5. Pour batter into prepared pan. Place in oven and bake for 40-50 minutes or until mixture is set.
6. Remove from oven and let cool. Once cool, slice and serve!
