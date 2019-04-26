United Way’s Youth Leadership Cabinet gives back to community

The United Way of Amarillo & Canyon’s Youth Leadership Cabinet raised more than $36,000 and is giving it all back to the community.

A group of 60 students from Amarillo, Canyon, Bushland, Highland Park, and River Road ran a campaign in their schools throughout the school year to raise the funds.

This year they received 12 applications from nine local non-profits and the Youth Cabinet evaluated each program individually.

After touring the facilities and meeting with the program directors of the non-profits, the Cabinet hosted a meeting where all funding was finalized.

United Way’s Youth Cabinet is an opportunity for high school students to connect with the community by building on leadership skills, creating social awareness and actively engaging with the programs that work with United Way of Amarillo & Canyon.

Grant award recipitants: