United Way’s 2-1-1 Helpline is asking for donations of space heaters that can heat a medium-sized room or bigger.

United Way is working to make sure that at-risk families have some means of keeping warm during the winter months.

Heaters can be dropped off at the 2-1-1 Texas office every Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. from now until Feb. 28, 2019.

All donations will directly benefit at-risk individuals or families, such as the elderly, disabled and children in the community.