AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Way of Amarillo & Canyon (UWAC) announced Thursday that Kiley Murray has been selected to serve as President and CEO of the organization effective Sept. 12.

According to a UWAC press release, Murray is an experienced leader in the non-profit space and is currently the Executive Director of American Red Cross TX Panhandle Plains.

The release stated that Murray served in the United States Marine Corps as an active-duty member, and in the Texas Army National Guard both for four years each. Murray also is currently serving his sixth year with the Navy Reserves.

“The United Way of Amarillo and Canyon’s Board of Trustees believes Kiley Murray is the right champion for our mission to gather community resources to advance the common good,” said Jeremy Pepper, board president of United Way of Amarillo & Canyon. “His experience and passion in driving teams to create real change will carry our organization for years to come as we look to our centennial celebration in 2024.”