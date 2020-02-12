United Way of Amarillo & Canyon helping highlight 211 on 2/11

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In honor of National 211 Day on Tuesday, Feb. 11, United Way of Amarillo & Canyon (UWAC) is highlighting this vital service that is used every day by millions of people across North America and thousands of people in the Texas Panhandle each year.

211 is a service hotline dedicated to helping with human service needs 24/7. One can reach 211 either by phone or their website at 211texas.org.

Anyone can contact 211 Texas Panhandle to access free and confidential crisis and emergency counseling, food, clothing, health services, stable housing and utility payment assistance, employment services, veteran services, and childcare and family services.

211 Texas Panhandle is also a part of the Texas State Emergency Response Team. 211 Texas Panhandle becomes the public information portal for disaster-related information.

“Last year, over 16,000 callers from Potter and Randall Counties turned to 211 Texas Panhandle for help finding assistance with critical needs,” said UWAC Executive Director Katie Noffsker. “No matter the situation, the call specialists at 211 listen, identify underlying problems and connect callers to local resources and services that can improve their lives.”

The top needs among the Panhandle Region callers were electric service payment assistance, food pantries, and rent payment assistance.