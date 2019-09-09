United Way hosting campaign kickoff luncheon Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The United Way of Amarillo & Canyon will officially kick off the 2019 Campaign with its annual Kickoff Luncheon on Thursday, September 12, 11:30am – 1:00pm at Hodgetown. The event will be open to the public with a cost of $30 per person. Reservations can be made by calling 806-350-5282 or emailing leanna@unitedwayama.org.

Campaign Co-Chair’s Brandy Sanchez, KAMR Local 4 and Fox 14 and Dane Williams, Community Volunteer, will welcome the crowd of volunteers, donors, sponsors and community members throughout the local area and talk about why they support the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon.

This year the keynote speaker is EJ Carrion, Founder and CEO of Student Success Agency.

EJ Carrion: Featured on ABC, NBC, and Fox news affiliates, EJ Carrion is the #1 Amazon Best Selling author of Accelerate Your Success: How to Create a Future and Stand Out When College is Not Enough. This book teaches students how to market and brand themselves when everyone is going to college but no one is hiring.

EJ is the Founder and CEO of Student Success Agency which is scaling one-on-one attention in education by allowing students to receive traditional services like, mentoring, tutoring, and advising, anywhere anytime from their cellphones. EJ recently represented Student Success Agency at the White House as a special guest speaker on college success and was recognized by Forbes as a top 30 entrepreneur under the age of 30 in 2018.

In a short period of time, EJ has already spoken to over a quarter million people in 44 states and around the world. He is recognized as one the country’s top youth speakers and young entrepreneurs. EJ’s childhood dream job is to become a platinum rapper. He has shared the stage with platinum selling artists and had one of his raps used by ESPN.