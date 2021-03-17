United Supermarkets & Mrs Baird’s Bread Honor three panhandle area teachers as a Teachers on the Rise

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Earlier this month, The United Family® and Mrs Baird’s Bread® announced the February winners of the eighth annual Teachers On The Rise program. Every month during the 2020-2021 school year, the program honors three teachers—one elementary, one middle school/junior high, and one high school teacher.

The winners are, Jessica Mitchell of Hollow Elementary School(AISD), Renee Mires of Bonham Middle School (AISD) and Oscar Salomon of Tascosa High School (AISD).

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, communications & community relations manager for the United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition, especially right now. We encourage everyone to keep nominating!”

“We have had a tremendous year for Teachers On The Rise,” said Shane Sumrow, the program’s director. “With hundreds of nominations, we have heard many testimonials about the great things teachers are doing in our classrooms and virtual learning. We select three winners every month, so we encourage students to re-enter their teachers if they didn’t win and try to be a detailed as possible on why teachers deserve special recognition.”

Winning teachers receive a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, a $100 American Express gift card from Amarillo Custom Box Company and a gift box full of Mrs Baird’s goodies. The students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a $50 American Express gift card.

To nominate a teacher in the Panhandle, visit www.MrsBTeacher.com.