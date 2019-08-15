United Supermarkets Hosting Teachers on the Rise Kick-off

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As the 2019-2020 school year begins, United Supermarkets is hosting the Mrs Baird’s Teachers on the Rise kick-off event following the first day of school.

This marks the eighth year the program has taken place with The United Family as a sponsor and supporter.

Each month three teachers are recognized as outstanding educators and win a $100 gift card from United Supermarkets, with an area elementary, middle school and high school educator selected.

Students can nominate a teacher by heading over to www.MrsBTeacher.com and explain why they deserve special recognition. Each student whose nominee is selected, also wins a gift card from United Supermarkets.

The afternoon of fun will take place on Thursday, August 15th at United Supermarkets located at 3552 S Soncy Road.