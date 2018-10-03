United Supermarket at River Road and WTAMU Nursing School To Provide Free Health Screenings

As part of the company’s effort to encourage guests to pursue healthy living, The United Family announced the continued partnership with the West Texas A&M University nursing program to offer guests a free health screening at the United Supermarkets store at 3400 River Road in Amarillo on October 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Senior-level nursing students enrolled at the university will provide six screenings and personalized health recommendations to guests. These screenings continue the partnership established between the two organizations in January 2014.

“The United Family continues to look for ways to provide guests with knowledge about the impact of making healthy choices,” said health and wellness manager Brendy Duby M.S., R.D.N., L.D.N. “We are excited to again partner with the students at West Texas A&M for this opportunity, and hope our guests use the health screenings as a tool to learn more about a nutritious lifestyle.”

Each free health screening will include basics such as measuring height, weight, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index (BMI). Students who are studying Populations Nursing will also discuss educational topics with guests, including type 2 diabetes, heart health, strokes and more.