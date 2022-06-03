LUBBOCK, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials from the United Family announced Friday that they raised $187,073.17 with their Donate-at-the-Register campaign for “Save the Children Ukraine” organization.

According to a United Family press release, “Save the Children Ukraine” is a non-profit that aims to provide relief efforts to children impacted by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

During the campaign, the United Family said guests were able to add any dollar amount to their grocery bill at checkout. Officials said the proceeds are going directly to support “Save the Children Ukraine”. This campaign ran in stores across Texas and New Mexico including; United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market, and Amigos.

“Just like so many people out there, we’ve watched this tragic conflict unfold and wondered how we can help,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “This fundraiser was an opportunity for anyone who wanted to help the people of Ukraine — especially the children. This incredible amount of funds will go to provide healthcare, food, and other vital supplies as this conflict continues — all thanks to the generosity of our guests.”