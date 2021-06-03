Unique and Rare Art Collection Coming to Amarillo Museum of Art

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s a unique and rare experience for those who live on the High Plains.

The Amarillo Museum of Art is welcoming the “Achievement in Art: The Albritton Collection” until August 1st.

Below is a description of the exhibit, for more information on this exhibit or the “Brian Cobble: Place and Time” click here.

“Claude Albritton has amassed one of the most comprehensive and encyclopedic collections of Texas art in private hands. With examples from early to contemporary Texas art, the Albritton collection follows a lineage of distinguished and influential artists working in the lone star state. Early examples include paintings by Julian Onderdonk, who is arguably most well-known for his celebrated landscape paintings that inspired the Texas bluebonnet genre. Other early Texas artists, such as Frank Reaugh and José Arpa are also represented in the collection. The lineage continues through Texas modernism and regionalism with Olin Travis, Jerry Bywaters, Loren Mozley, and Everett Spruce among others. Rounding out the collection are contemporary artists such as David Bates, a Dallas native who is widely recognized as one of Texas’ most accomplished visual artists, Sedrick Huckaby, the Texas State Artist of the Year in 2018, Roger Winter, and John Alexander. This exhibition is a unique and rare opportunity for AMoA visitors to see some of the most outstanding examples of visual art from Texas artists.”