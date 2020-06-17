Union issues complaint against ASARCO

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A union has issued a complaint against ASARCO.

They claim that ASARCO has taken numerous unlawful actions when it comes to bargaining. They claim that ASARCO has failed to bargain in good faith with the unions representing its employees, both before and during the ongoing dispute, and illegally declared an impasse.

They also accuse ASARCO of discriminating against union employees and unilaterally implementing changes to working conditions.

Almost 2,000 members of eight international unions have been on strike in Arizona and Texas since October 13.