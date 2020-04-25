Union County confirms 1st case of COVID-19

by: David Davis

UNION COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Union County has confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 within their county.

Union County said Union County General Hospital reported the case to the New Mexico Department of Health early Friday, April 24.

Union County is asking its community to remain calm and practice social distancing.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:30 p.m. on April 25, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver2
Carson1
Castro13110
Childress1
Cimarron1
Cottle2
Curry10
Dallam81
Deaf Smith212
Donley248
Gray359
Hansford41
Hartley41
Hemphill1
Hutchinson112
Moore192378
Ochiltree51
Oldham31
Parmer4
Potter326644
Quay41
Randall164346
Roberts2
Roosevelt4
Sherman111
Swisher74
Texas6818
Union1
Wheeler3
TOTAL93318214
