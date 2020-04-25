Union County confirms 1st case of COVID-19

UNION COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Union County has confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 within their county.

Union County said Union County General Hospital reported the case to the New Mexico Department of Health early Friday, April 24.

Union County is asking its community to remain calm and practice social distancing.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:30 p.m. on April 25, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – – Beaver 2 – – Carson 1 – – Castro 13 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – – Cottle 2 – – Curry 10 – – Dallam 8 – 1 Deaf Smith 21 – 2 Donley 24 – 8 Gray 35 – 9 Hansford 4 – 1 Hartley 4 1 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 11 – 2 Moore 192 3 78 Ochiltree 5 1 – Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 4 Potter 326 6 44 Quay 4 1 – Randall 164 3 46 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 4 – – Sherman 11 – 1 Swisher 7 – 4 Texas 68 1 8 Union 1 Wheeler 3 TOTAL 933 18 214

