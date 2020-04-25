Union County confirms 1st case of COVID-19

UNION COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Union County has confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 within their county.
Union County said Union County General Hospital reported the case to the New Mexico Department of Health early Friday, April 24.
Union County is asking its community to remain calm and practice social distancing.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:30 p.m. on April 25, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|2
|–
|–
|Carson
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|13
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|–
|Cottle
|2
|–
|–
|Curry
|10
|–
|–
|Dallam
|8
|–
|1
|Deaf Smith
|21
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|35
|–
|9
|Hansford
|4
|–
|1
|Hartley
|4
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|11
|–
|2
|Moore
|192
|3
|78
|Ochiltree
|5
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|4
|Potter
|326
|6
|44
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|164
|3
|46
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|4
|–
|–
|Sherman
|11
|–
|1
|Swisher
|7
|–
|4
|Texas
|68
|1
|8
|Union
|1
|Wheeler
|3
|TOTAL
|933
|18
|214
