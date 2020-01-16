Unhappiness and age

A new study out of Dartmouth finds the peak age for people being miserable is a little over 47 years old

(FOX NEWS) — A person’s mid-life crisis may be a response to life’s peak of misery, according to a new study.

After looking at trends in 132 countries, a researcher from Dartmouth College found the peak of life’s misery arrives at the median age of 47.2 years old.

And that’s not it after researchers looked at data from 500,000 randomly sampled Americans and West Europeans.

They also found that each country has a “happiness curve”.

Meaning happiness follows a u-shaped trajectory.

And people generally reach peak unhappiness in mid-life, with more likeliness for happiness in youth and old age.

The study was published in the “National Bureau of Economic Research.”