AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to officials with Workforce Solutions Panhandle in December the Civilian Labor Force in the area saw an increase of 4,617. The Labor Force also saw an increase of 2,084 people.

“So, the unemployment numbers are really positive for the area. We show that in the Panhandle workforce development area, which is the area that covers the 26 counties, we have the second lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.7%. Locally in Amarillo, we’re a little bit lower than that at 2.5%. So, so they’re very low,” said Business services Representative Phillip Flores.

Flores said that in the Panhandle the workforce is diverse and includes agriculture along with technology and many other industries. He added that there are fewer job seekers for every opening, so those working or searching have a great opportunity to find a better job in the area.

“A good comfortable unemployment rate is about 5%. That means that there are enough skilled workers and enough jobs to fill all those positions. The issue that we run into when we’re lopsided as we are, is that employers may find it a little bit harder to find the right people,” said Flores. This is definitely a job seekers market.”

He added that as the labor force continues to grow it is important that Panhandle students are staying and working in the Panhandle once they graduate.

“Within the past year, we’re seeing some type of grounding as it is, within the past year, we’ve increased our civilian labor force by about 4000, a little over 4000 people, which is a good positive. It’s important to keep as many in this area,” said Flores.

When it comes to Texas overall Texas Workforce Commission said the state employment growth continued to outperform with a 3% annual growth from November 2022 to November 2023.