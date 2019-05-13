Undercooked burgers are more dangerous than rare steak

With barbecue season upon us you may be safer ordering a rare steak instead of an undercooked burger.

Health officials talking to “Reader's Digest” say bacteria is usually on the surface of most meats.

The bacteria is then being dispersed through the ground meat when it's processed.

Professional chefs say the pathogens may be killed off the outside of the patty but not the inside; meaning undercooked burgers can increase the risk of foodborne illnesses.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics says ground meat needs to reach 160-degrees Fahrenheit to be safe to eat.

In restaurant terms, that's well done.

On the other hand - germs on the outside of steaks are usually cooked off and don't penetrate the center of the meat.