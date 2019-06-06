Ultimate limit of human endurance found

Scientists discovering the ultimate limit of human endurance.

Duke University researchers analyzed athletes competing in ‘Race Across the USA’ where participants run 6 marathons a week for months, running over 3,000 miles from California to Washington D.C. in 140 days.

The study showed the cap was 2.5 times the body’s resting metabolic rate or 4,000 calories a day for an average person.

Exert any more energy and the body begins to feed on itself to obtain the additional calories needed to function.

Results also showing the maximum sustainable energy expenditure in endurance athletes was only slightly more than women’s metabolic rates during pregnancy.

The report was published in the journal “Science Advances.”

