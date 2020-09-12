UFCW unsatisfied with fine given to JBS Foods

The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) International Union is unsatisfied with the punishment handed out to JBS Foods by the U.S. Department of Labor.

JBS Foods had a COVID-19 outbreak at the company’s plant in Greeley, Colorado.and the U.S. Department of Labor fined them $15,615. The Outbreak led to 8 workers’ deaths and over 200 worker infections. The fine, to the UFCW, was insufficient.

The UFCW International President Marc Perrone​ released the following statement:

“The failure of the federal government to protect American workers and our nation’s food supply has reached new lows. With this latest ‘so-called fine,’ OSHA and the Department of Labor prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that they do not care about holding irresponsible corporations accountable for the lives lost or worker safety. Since the beginning of the pandemic, meatpacking workers and UFCW have led the fight for better personal protective equipment, universal COVID-19 testing, better social distancing in plants, and the real and enforceable health and safety standards needed to keep these facilities safe. We have done our job, and all we have asked is that the federal government do its job and hold irresponsible employers accountable. This ‘so-called fine’ proves that this administration is incapable and unwilling to fulfill its duty to keep workers safe. Make no mistake, the Trump administration has once again failed to honor what is its sacred responsibility – protect the American people. Our country’s meatpacking workers and the millions of Americans they serve, deserve and expect better from this administration and the leaders sworn to protect us.” – Perrone

