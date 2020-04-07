UAB dedicates residence hall to house health care workers, first responders

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Student Housing has dedicated one residence hall, Camp Hall, entirely to house the brave health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a service the university is proud to offer the UAB Health System and those fighting the pandemic for the Central Alabama community.

Camp Hall will be utilized to safely house health care workers and first responders who need a place to stay, including those who may need to isolate or quarantine. UAB does anticipate COVID-19 positive health care workers and first responders to be among those staying at Camp Hall while they recover.

The university alerted students who lived in Camp Hall during the 2019-2020 school year to make them aware of the changes that are happening.

A few students who were remaining in Camp Hall have been moved to Blazer Hall. Students who still had remaining belongings’ at Camp Hall were moved to a secure, climate-controlled storage to make room for the healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. To make this happen, UAB hired a professional moving company that the university knows well and trusts. They are taking great care in discretely and carefully packing and storing their belongings, UAB said in an email to students. The moving and storage is being done at no cost to students.

UAB states, “we understand the concerns and reservations voiced. This is, however, a global health crisis and it was the necessary and the right thing to do for our UAB healthcare workers.”

UAB also has set up a donation site to donate money or supplies to support healthcare workers.

