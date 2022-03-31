WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson R-Texas district 13 and U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy D-Florida introduced the bipartisan “Keeping Israel Safe from Iranian Proxies Act” on Thursday. The act, if passed, aims to help protect the Jewish State of Israel from Iran-backed entities such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

According to a release from Jackson’s office, the legislation would require the Secretary of Defense to submit a report to Congress detailing military capabilities of Iran-backed entities. Jackson and Murphy’s legislation would also aim to prevent the Department of Defense from funds going to Iran.

“The U.S. cannot afford to ignore the threat posed by Iran-backed proxies like Hamas and Hezbollah,” said Jackson. “…I am proud to join Congresswoman Murphy in this important, bipartisan effort to protect our friends in Israel from the world’s leading state sponsor of terror and their proxies in the Middle East.”

Jackson also reports the bill is supported by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). AIPAC is America’s bipartisan pro-Israel organization.

For more information on Jackson and Murphy’s bill visit, here.